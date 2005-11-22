Electronics Production | November 22, 2005
Abacus expects year-end profit
Abacus Group plc, a franchised distributor of electronic components in the UK, Eire, Italy, Benelux and the Nordic region, announce its preliminary results for the year ended 30 September 2005. Profit before tax, exceptional items and intangibles' amortisation of £8.1 million (2004: £10.0 million).
Profit before tax, after exceptionals (2005: £4.0 million; 2004: £nil) and intangibles (2005: £0.8 million; 2004: £0.7 million) of £3.3 million (2004: £9.3 million). Turnover of £178.3 million down 5.1% (2004: £187.8 million), less than the overall sales declines registered in Abacus markets. Gross margin up at 23.2% (2004: 22.9%).
Operating costs, before exceptionals and intangibles at £32.0 million (2004: £32.1 million) due to tight control over expenditure.
Costs in Nordic region cut by £0.4 million in the last quarter. Cost of securing these ongoing cost savings amounted to £0.5 million - treated as an exceptional item.
Interest at £1.3 million (2004: £0.9 million) reflects the full year effect of acquisition borrowings taken on in 2004. Net borrowings at £29.1 million (2004: £29.4 million).
Exceptional cost of £4.0 million includes £3.5 million inventory provision made in anticipation of the new Restrictions on Hazardous Substances (RoHS) legislation in the EU.
Notwithstanding the challenges of 2005 the Directors now believe there are signs of stability in all of the markets in which Abacus operates. UK market share improved from 14% to 15% with Trident, CTL and CCS all showing growth over 2004.
Post year end highlightsOn 26 October Abacus announced a recommended all share offer for Deltron Electronics plc. The offer documents will today be posted to Deltron and Abacus shareholders inviting them to vote in favour of the offer at their EGMs on 15 December 2005.Commenting on the results for the year, Harry Westropp, Chairman, said. "2005 was in line with the Board's expectations as announced in July. Notwithstanding the weakness exhibited by our markets, the business has performed ahead of the competition, gaining market share. We believe we are well placed for 2006".
Operating costs, before exceptionals and intangibles at £32.0 million (2004: £32.1 million) due to tight control over expenditure.
Costs in Nordic region cut by £0.4 million in the last quarter. Cost of securing these ongoing cost savings amounted to £0.5 million - treated as an exceptional item.
Interest at £1.3 million (2004: £0.9 million) reflects the full year effect of acquisition borrowings taken on in 2004. Net borrowings at £29.1 million (2004: £29.4 million).
Exceptional cost of £4.0 million includes £3.5 million inventory provision made in anticipation of the new Restrictions on Hazardous Substances (RoHS) legislation in the EU.
Notwithstanding the challenges of 2005 the Directors now believe there are signs of stability in all of the markets in which Abacus operates. UK market share improved from 14% to 15% with Trident, CTL and CCS all showing growth over 2004.
Post year end highlightsOn 26 October Abacus announced a recommended all share offer for Deltron Electronics plc. The offer documents will today be posted to Deltron and Abacus shareholders inviting them to vote in favour of the offer at their EGMs on 15 December 2005.Commenting on the results for the year, Harry Westropp, Chairman, said. "2005 was in line with the Board's expectations as announced in July. Notwithstanding the weakness exhibited by our markets, the business has performed ahead of the competition, gaining market share. We believe we are well placed for 2006".
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments