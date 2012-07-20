Fisnar and Liquid Control add Russian distributor

Fisnar Europe and Liquid Control Ltd have signed an agreement with the Materials Division of Ostec Enterprises Ltd,

John Henderson, Managing Director of Fisnar Europe, commented, “ The partnership with Ostec has got off to a flying start with equipment already installed at two of the leading manufacturers of LED Lighting in Russia. Representatives from Fisnar Europe visited Russia to ensure the smooth commissioning of equipment from initial orders and to understand how best to support Ostec in the growing Russian market”.