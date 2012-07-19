Plexus revenue within guidance

EMS-provider Plexus reports on USD 609 million revenue for the company's 3Q fiscal.

Q3 Fiscal 2012 Results (quarter ended June 30, 2012):

Revenue: USD 609 million, relative to our guidance of USD 590 - 620 million

Diluted EPS: USD 0.66, including USD 0.08 per share of stock-based compensation expense, relative to our guidance of USD 0.60 - 0.66

© Plexus

Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented:

“Fiscal third quarter revenues were up 6% sequentially to $609 million, above the mid-point of our guidance range and a record revenue level for the company. Our diluted EPS was $0.66, above the mid-point of our guidance range as we benefited from foreign currency exchange gains and a reduction in our expected tax rate. Return on invested capital improved to 15.0% this quarter, below our current target of 17.5%, but well above our weighted average cost of capital of 12.5%.”



“Our new business development results were strong again this quarter. Our teams won 36 new programs in our Manufacturing Solutions group; we anticipate these wins will generate approximately $203 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production. Of course, all future revenues are subject to the timing and ultimate realization of customer forecasts and orders. Our funnel of qualified business opportunities increased during the quarter to $2.2 billion, a solid result considering the high level of new program wins over the past four fiscal quarters.”

Q4 Fiscal 2012 Guidance: