Electronics Production | July 19, 2012
Plexus revenue within guidance
EMS-provider Plexus reports on USD 609 million revenue for the company's 3Q fiscal.
Q3 Fiscal 2012 Results (quarter ended June 30, 2012):
© Plexus
Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented:
“Fiscal third quarter revenues were up 6% sequentially to $609 million, above the mid-point of our guidance range and a record revenue level for the company. Our diluted EPS was $0.66, above the mid-point of our guidance range as we benefited from foreign currency exchange gains and a reduction in our expected tax rate. Return on invested capital improved to 15.0% this quarter, below our current target of 17.5%, but well above our weighted average cost of capital of 12.5%.”
“Our new business development results were strong again this quarter. Our teams won 36 new programs in our Manufacturing Solutions group; we anticipate these wins will generate approximately $203 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production. Of course, all future revenues are subject to the timing and ultimate realization of customer forecasts and orders. Our funnel of qualified business opportunities increased during the quarter to $2.2 billion, a solid result considering the high level of new program wins over the past four fiscal quarters.”
Q4 Fiscal 2012 Guidance:
- Revenue: USD 609 million, relative to our guidance of USD 590 - 620 million
- Diluted EPS: USD 0.66, including USD 0.08 per share of stock-based compensation expense, relative to our guidance of USD 0.60 - 0.66
© Plexus
Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented:
“Fiscal third quarter revenues were up 6% sequentially to $609 million, above the mid-point of our guidance range and a record revenue level for the company. Our diluted EPS was $0.66, above the mid-point of our guidance range as we benefited from foreign currency exchange gains and a reduction in our expected tax rate. Return on invested capital improved to 15.0% this quarter, below our current target of 17.5%, but well above our weighted average cost of capital of 12.5%.”
“Our new business development results were strong again this quarter. Our teams won 36 new programs in our Manufacturing Solutions group; we anticipate these wins will generate approximately $203 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production. Of course, all future revenues are subject to the timing and ultimate realization of customer forecasts and orders. Our funnel of qualified business opportunities increased during the quarter to $2.2 billion, a solid result considering the high level of new program wins over the past four fiscal quarters.”
Q4 Fiscal 2012 Guidance:
- Revenue: USD 590 - 620 million
- Diluted EPS: USD 0.60 - 0.66, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately USD 0.08 per share of stock-based compensation expense
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments