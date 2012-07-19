OnCore with AS9100C certification

OnCore Manufacturing Services, LLC successfully completed an AS9100C audit at its Springfield, Massachusetts site, by UL-DQS National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

The audit resulted in the Certification of Registration that OnCore Manufacturing’s Quality Management System conforms to the new AS/EN/JISQ9100:2009 (AS9100C) and ISO 9001:2008 requirements. The site has been AS9100 certified since 2000. OnCore Springfield has been ISO 9001 certified since 1979 and in 2012 was recertified, as meeting ISO 9001:2008 standards by UL DQS.



"Being AS9100C compliant at Springfield confirms our commitment to our aerospace and defense customers,” said Dan Perez, President and CEO of OnCore. "The continuous improvement of our Quality Management System is part of our customer commitment of providing complete solutions including total quality and regulatory compliance."



Perez also said, “The AS9100C certification of registration for aerospace and defense as well as our ISO 13485 for our medical customers and ISO 9001 for our industrial customers exemplify our focus on total quality control at all OnCore sites.”