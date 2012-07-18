Ex-Nokians start new Meego phone-brand

Some 20 ex-employees of Nokia have come together to start the new phone brand ”Jolla” – phones running Nokias discarded operating system Meego.

The engineers behind the Meego-system found themselves without job after Nokia turned to giant Microsoft in an attempt to increase dwindling sales. Now 20 engineers from Nokia are working for Jolla, a company that has now 50 employees in total.



Meego, being Linux based, is an open OS. Jolla hopes for a lot of community support when it comes to creating apps and features. The first distribution agreement was already signed with chinese D. Phone Group.



China is of course a gigantic market, largely untapped and perhaps an easier entrance then starting out in the so called western world – a market defined by the fierce brand competition, several struggling ex-giants and an increasingly dualistic playing field.



This coup, if it proves successful, would definitely be a blow to Nokias prestige. However, Jolla has lots to prove with no phones yet on the market. Analysts have pointed out that - before hailing Meego as the best OS out there - Jolla has to come up with a strategy on how to enter the western markets.



It will require a great deal of support from carriers and stores. Rigid hardware and good design is also an increasingly important factor for the masses.



Jolla is - now more than ever - welcome, albeit small, small sucess story in the wake of a dying giant.