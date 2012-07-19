GlobTek gains multiple ISO certifications

GlobTek has renewed its ISO9001:2008 certification as well as certification for ISO13485:2003 and ISO14001:2004.

As pointed out by David Rakovsky, COO of GlobTek, "Generally I think it's imperative for a supplier of power supplies to some of the world's largest and most critical medical device manufacturers to establish a trust in quality and maintain it to the highest levels. While GlobTek always maintained a commitment to quality, our recent certifications reinforce that and show our level of commitment."



David concluded, "Aside from our commitment to quality, I think it also shows to customers that we are familiar with and able to communicate on the highest levels of quality in case an issue does come up."