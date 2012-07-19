New Managing Director of Atlas Elektronik Finland

Jaakko Savisaari (56) has been appointed new Managing Director of Atlas Elektronik Finland Oy, which is a subsidiary of Atlas Elektronik, a supplier of naval electronics.

In previous positions, Jaakko Savisaari has been an officer in the Finnish Navy, most recently as a military attaché in the USA. He succeeds Sami Sohlberg, who has joined Cassidian in Finland.



Volker Paltzo, Managing Director of Atlas Elektronik, said: “With Jaakko Savisaari we have gained an outstanding new ‘helmsman’ for our Finnish subsidiary. Thanks to the great breadth of his training and his varied positions within the Finnish Defence Forces he will be able to play a key role in expanding the good partnership of Atlas Elektronik Finland with the Finnish Navy.”



Paltzo thanked Jaakko Savisaari’s predecessor, Sami Sohlberg, for his achievements: “Sami Sohlberg has played a key role in establishing Atlas with its own subsidiary in Finland. I would like to express my gratitude for his accomplishments and dedication and wish him all the best for his future career.”