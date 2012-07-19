Electronics Production | July 19, 2012
New Managing Director of Atlas Elektronik Finland
Jaakko Savisaari (56) has been appointed new Managing Director of Atlas Elektronik Finland Oy, which is a subsidiary of Atlas Elektronik, a supplier of naval electronics.
In previous positions, Jaakko Savisaari has been an officer in the Finnish Navy, most recently as a military attaché in the USA. He succeeds Sami Sohlberg, who has joined Cassidian in Finland.
Volker Paltzo, Managing Director of Atlas Elektronik, said: “With Jaakko Savisaari we have gained an outstanding new ‘helmsman’ for our Finnish subsidiary. Thanks to the great breadth of his training and his varied positions within the Finnish Defence Forces he will be able to play a key role in expanding the good partnership of Atlas Elektronik Finland with the Finnish Navy.”
Paltzo thanked Jaakko Savisaari’s predecessor, Sami Sohlberg, for his achievements: “Sami Sohlberg has played a key role in establishing Atlas with its own subsidiary in Finland. I would like to express my gratitude for his accomplishments and dedication and wish him all the best for his future career.”
Volker Paltzo, Managing Director of Atlas Elektronik, said: “With Jaakko Savisaari we have gained an outstanding new ‘helmsman’ for our Finnish subsidiary. Thanks to the great breadth of his training and his varied positions within the Finnish Defence Forces he will be able to play a key role in expanding the good partnership of Atlas Elektronik Finland with the Finnish Navy.”
Paltzo thanked Jaakko Savisaari’s predecessor, Sami Sohlberg, for his achievements: “Sami Sohlberg has played a key role in establishing Atlas with its own subsidiary in Finland. I would like to express my gratitude for his accomplishments and dedication and wish him all the best for his future career.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments