Agilent acquires AT4 wireless' Test Systems Business

Agilent Technologies and AT4 wireless have signed a definitive agreement for Agilent to acquire the assets of AT4 wireless' Test Systems business.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by early August, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed. The Test Systems business includes130 employees in Malaga, who will transfer to Agilent when the acquisition is final.



"We are very excited to further extend our lead in wireless test by adding products, test coverage and critical talent through this acquisition," said Guy Séné, president of Agilent's Electronic Measurement Group. "LTE represents the future of wireless communications, and AT4 wireless has a proven track record of delivering innovative conformance and R&D test solutions to the market, when the market needs them."



"We have worked successfully with Agilent for many years, and see this acquisition as a natural fit for both parties," said Luis Fernando Martinez, general director of AT4 wireless. "Going forward, AT4 wireless will continue growing internationally, investing in new testing services to better serve the wireless industry, expanding services for carriers globally and building new testing services in emerging wireless markets."



AT4 wireless' other businesses - Testing & Certification Services and IT Services & Solutions - are not part of the pending acquisition by Agilent.