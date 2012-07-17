Victor acquires Robotronic Oy and Promotion Controls

Victor Technologies has acquired all of the capital stock of Robotronic Oy, the parent company of ProMotion Controls, Inc.

ProMotion Controls, with operations in Medina, Ohio, is the U.S. subsidiary of Robotronic, with operations in Tampere, Finland. As a provider of cutting, welding and gas control solutions, Victor Technologies will incorporate all the acquired technology and operations into those of its Thermal Dynamics brand.



"This acquisition delivers on our promise to offer end users the industry's most innovative cutting technology," said Martin Quinn, CEO of Victor Technologies. "As a fully integrated system provider, Thermal Dynamics will continue to design and develop automated solutions that optimize cutting performance and reduce operating costs. Acquiring ProMotion Controls helps us to advance our vision for Victor Technologies – 'innovation to shape the world.'"



J.P. Kinos, President and CEO of ProMotion Controls, added, "As part of Victor Technologies, we'll be able to combine superior plasma and CNC knowledge to offer a new level of intelligent system integration, providing our customers with exceptional cut quality and productivity." Mr. Kinos has joined Victor Technologies as Vice President Brand Management, Automated Plasma.