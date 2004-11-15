Memec joins LSI Logic RapidChip program

Memec today announced that it has joined the LSI Logic RapidChip Partner Program. The program reduces time-to-revenue, design risks and system costs by providing platform ASIC designers with third-party development capabilities.

These capabilities include intellectual property (IP), design services and electronic design automation, and combine quality and flexibility for markets such as consumer, communications and storage.



Memec offers various RapidChip services including Device selection, power estimation and code optimization, Full device specification, Code development and verification, Clock, scan and ATPG, Physical chip design, and global logistics.



“Memec brings design services to platform ASIC users through the RapidChip Partner Program,” said Ronnie Vasishta, vice president of technology marketing for LSI Logic Corp. “Memec’s engineering expertise will shorten development cycles as it helps customers realize maximum benefits from the RapidChip standard for design integrity, ease-of-use, reusability, supportability and quality.”



Sold through Memec Insight, a division of Memec, RapidChip platform ASICs use LSI Logic’s high-performance, field-tested CoreWare IP, customizable logic, embedded memory and design concepts to reduce design and manufacturing risks and costs. The RapidChip semiconductor platform combines the high-density, high-performance benefits of cell-based ASICs, the fast time-to-market and customization benefits of FPGAs, and IP benefits of ASSPs.



RapidChip Platform ASICs provide a fast and seamless migration path to full standard-cell ASICs, which drives unit costs lower. Unique to RapidChip Platform ASICs, the customer-friendly interface dramatically simplifies the underlying complexity of the design tools and flows associated with SoC design. Rule sets automatically manage architectural design, verification, and physical design. As a result, design schedules for high-performance chips are increasingly predictable. Memec’s RapidChip services leverage engineering expertise with technical knowledge to help designers maximize the benefits of RapidChip technology.