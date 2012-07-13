Nokia to close China offices

More bad news for Nokia employees, the company will close two regional sales offices in China, leaving some workers out of a job.

The Wall St Journal reports that a Nokia spokesman has confirmed Chengdu and Shanghai sales offices will close. The company did not reveal how many workers would lose a job, but indicated they would increase the size of operations in Beijing and Guangzhou.



The closures are part of its recently announced reorganization efforts and are expected to effect more of the company's operations in China.