Tektronix opens lab in France

Tektronix today has opened a new calibration and repair laboratory at its French headquarters in Orsay, France.

This new laboratory has been awarded ISO9000 certification for repair and calibration by DEKRA, a global service provider for testing, inspections and certification. Tektronix already has labs throughout Europe in Russia, Germany, the UK and the Netherlands.



"We have facilities today throughout Europe and it is important we have a strong presence in France, a strategic market for us," said Christophe Bassole, vice president of Service Operations for EMEA from Tektronix. "Having locations close to our major customers will allow us to provide local service and faster turnaround times. Our strategy is to be present wherever our customers need us and we will continue to expand our reach accordingly."