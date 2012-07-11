CTS wins new contract

CTS Corporation has been awarded three new production programs for its Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) Accelerator Pedal Modules and pedal position sensors.

The first pedal module program is for one of the North American luxury models of a major Japanese vehicle manufacturer. The other program is for a European economy car platform shared by two vehicle manufacturers, one of which is a new customer for CTS.



Deliveries will begin in 2014. CTS will also supply pedal position sensors to a major Tier 1 supplier for the European vehicle market, with shipments beginning in late 2012. Total revenues from these awards are expected to reach approximately $25 million over the anticipated program lives.