SRI Group is insolvent

On July 5, 2012, the SRI Holding AG, SRI Radio Systems GmbH and the SRI Logistics GmbH have filed for insolvency proceedings with the District Court of Kempten (Germany).

The company said the purpose of this procedure is to safeguard the firm, keep its business going, preserve the 600 jobs and sort out liabilities. Business operations will continue as normal.



Thomas Karg has been appointed interim solicitor for all three companies within the group. Specialist lawyer Jörg Keller, from Jörg Spies von pkl Keller Spies Partnerschaft, has been appointed manager of all three entities.