Continental to produce Fiat infotainment system

Continental has been commissioned by Fiat Group Automobiles to develop a new infotainment system. Production begins in July 2012.

The first Fiat model equipped with the Continental infotainment system will be the brand new Fiat 500 L, which is being produced in Serbia. The Continental infotainment system will then be rolled out across further models from Fiat/Chrysler.



The infotainment system was developed at Continental locations in Wetzlar (Germany), Regensburg (Germany), Deer Park (USA), as well as Guadalajara (Mexico) and Singapore. For Fiat/Chrysler the production will start in July 2012 in Brandys (Czech Republic), and will at a later date also take place at the Continental plant in Nogales, Mexico.