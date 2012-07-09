ArrayPower partners Flextronics

ArrayPower, a Silicon Valley-based power electronics company, has selected Flextronics as its global partner for the manufacturing and production of the ArrayPower Sequenced Inverter.

"As demand for Sequenced Inverter-equipped AC modules increases around the world, it was vital to align with a first-class manufacturer who can expediently ramp up supply without compromising quality or cost," said Wendy Arienzo, CEO of ArrayPower. "Flextronics brings to the table a history of manufacturing excellence, and we were impressed by the company's global reach and exemplary logistics capabilities."



"We are pleased ArrayPower selected Flextronics as its manufacturing provider," said Jeannine Sargent, President of Renewable Energy at Flextronics. "Flextronics is focused on supporting growth in the clean energy space, and ArrayPower offers a unique and transformative solar inverter design. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship as we work together to meet growing demand."