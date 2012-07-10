Energy Micro opens design center in Poland

Energy Micro, the energy friendly microcontroller and radio company, today officially opened its new design center in Kraków, Poland.

The company's first engineering site outside Norway, the new facility located in Parkowa Kamienica in downtown Kraków, accommodates a group of expert embedded hardware and software engineers, strengthening support for customers using Energy Micro's EFM32 Gecko microcontrollers (MCUs) and future RF-MCUs.



"Coming to Kraków represents a strategic investment in the growth of our global engineering team and in Energy Micro overall," said Øyvind Grotmol, Energy Micro's VP of Simplicity. "Here we can draw on a deep pool of local engineering talent to build a strong team who individually and together will be leaders in their field."



The new design team, which will be headed by Sebastian Zylowski, will focus initially on embedded software development. The group currently numbers six engineers, with expertise in developing driver libraries and radio protocol stacks. Energy Micro plans to increase headcount at a pace of ten engineers per year, and expects to also establish both analog and digital chip design teams. The company will recruit engineers at all levels, including experienced senior engineers and high-quality graduates from local universities.



Sebastian Zylowski joined Energy Micro from Advanced Digital Broadcast, where he led a group of hardware and software engineers, managing product development from conception to industrialization. He has more than 15 years of experience in the electronics industry, most recently specializing in the digital video broadcast (DVB) sector and was responsible for the granting of multiple patents during his time at ADB.