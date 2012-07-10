ULIS to invest in new facility

ULIS, a manufacturer of infrared (IR) imaging sensors for thermography, security and surveillance, automotive and military applications, will invest 20 million euros in a new facility .

”Since ULIS’ creation ten years ago, we have taken strategic technological and development steps to enable the company to capture more and more of the uncooled IR imaging market,” said Jean-François Delepau, managing director at ULIS.



“We have always aimed to be at the forefront of new IR market developments. This EUR 20M investment in a new state-of-the art IR sensor facility is another major step in our growth. In particular, the investment will go a long way in boosting our penetration into emerging high volume market areas, such as automotive and low-resolution sensors, and in giving us a substantial lead. Thanks to the new facility, our customers will greatly benefit from the new advances in the performance of our IR sensors, giving their IR products a competitive edge in the highly price-sensitive commercial market.”