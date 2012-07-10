EMS hub planned for Johor, Malaysia

The state government in Malaysia has identified two locations for an Electronics Manufacturing Services hubs.

According to local media, the state government identified locations in southern Johor, Sedenak and Kulaijaya. A spokesperson said the hubs would focus more on capital intensive investments rather than labour intensive activities.



The 323.74 hectares site in Sedenak belongs to the state investment arm Johor Corporation (Jcorp), while another site, the 404.68 hectares is located near the Senai International Airport.