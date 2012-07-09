Jabil to produce Ingenico products in Russia

Ingenico has started production of its payment terminals based on the Telium 2 platform in Jabil's Russian factory.

The Ingenico terminals will be produced at the Jabil factory, located in the Tver Region, near Moscow. The factory is equipped with production lines enabling the manufacture of up to 500,000 units from the Ingenico product range.



Pavel Aleksandrov, Managing Director of Ingenico Russia, stated:



“The beliefs in Russia, the Russian market and in its development have led to the decision to start production, preparation and manufacturing of POS-terminals in Russia, with a strong quality control. It also matches the overall Ingenico desire to be closer and accessible to its customers, showing them our efficiency and competence. "



Philip Kostemal, CEO of Jabil Russia/CIS, added:



"The support of the Russian government to foreign companies developing manufacturing employment has definitively helped the decision of the development of local production in Russia."