AdoptSMT forms Swiss subsidiary

In early July 2012 AdoptSMT Swiss AG was founded as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AdoptSMT Europe GmbH.

The step towards founding an own Swiss subsidiary has been strongly supported by AdoptSMT’s second market segment, which has been steadily growing over the last two years with the continuous business of consumables, spare parts and tools.



The management of AdoptSMT Swiss AG will be initially handled by Erhard Hofmann, founder and managing partner of the AdoptSMT Group. Commenting on the company foundation he explained: “Due to our new suppliers Count On Tools and Nortec, as well as an additional supplier to be announced soon, the Swiss market has reached the critical mass, which justifies the foundation of the Swiss subsidiary. Due to the direct support of our Swiss customers from within Swiss territory, we expect a significant sales increase in Switzerland, especially in the area of spare parts, consumables and tools.”



AdoptSMT will be recruiting additional sales staff who have mastered the required language skills for this high-tech market.