New CEO at Dyconex

Dyconex AG (Bassersdorf, Switzerland) and the Micro Systems Technologies (MST) Group (Baar, Switzerland) have made changes in their management structure.

Effective July 1, 2012, Mr. Michael Fink, who has been CEO of Dyconex AG since 2005, was appointed President Sales & Marketing of the Micro Systems Technologies Group. Mr. Fink holds a masters degree in optical engineering from the University of Applied Science, Cologne, Germany.



Also effective July 1, 2012, Dr. Hubert Zimmermann will assume Mr. Fink's former role as CEO of Dyconex AG. Dr. Zimmermann received a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich). In addition, he was awarded a Master of Business Administration (lic. oec. HSG) and a PhD in economics (Dr. oec. HSG) from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.