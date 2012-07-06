Faraday Printed Circuits grows in China

Faraday Printed Circuits has used UK Trade and Investment to develop inroads into China.

The company signed up to UKTI’s Passport to Export programme to develop its export strategy and the Overseas Market Introduction Service (OMIS) to research potential markets. More recently it enlisted the support of UKTI’s China Team to develop links in this market. The company now has a manufacturing partner in Shenzen, from which it sells to Hong Kong.



The company has also become a member of the China International Networking Club to share its knowledge and experience with other North East companies that are exporting to China.



Steve Spence, Sales Director for Faraday Printed Circuits Ltd, explained:

“We’ve grown steadily over the years and exports have played a key part in that growth. We now have strategic partnerships with a number of key Asian PCB fabricators which enables us to provide tailor-made solutions for our customers, from fast turn around prototype and medium volume production at our UK plant to high volume orders for which we can take advantage of the reduced production costs of our Far Eastern partners.



“Business in China now represents in excess of 800,000 GBP a year for us and UKTI has provided invaluable support in developing this market.



“UKTI has helped us with the Passport to Export scheme, with a market report undertaken for the Netherlands which lead to a visit and contact with a commercial officer in the British Embassy in the Hague. Yang and his team also provided vital information in dealing with China, which has helped us smooth the process in our dealings with our Far Eastern partners.”