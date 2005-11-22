Electronics Production | November 22, 2005
The Fifth Issue of the Lead-Free Web<br> Magazine Hits Inboxes Worldwide
The fifth installation of the comprehensive lead-free resource that was introduced to the electronics assembly industry in October 2003 has recently been released. Lead-Free Magazine.com is dedicated to helping companies in the transition to lead-free.
The Web magazine is delivered to subscribers' inboxes four times a year. This most current edition of the magazine has been delivered, and offers readers various and diverse aspects, including lead-free topics, products and testing. Additionally, this issue of the Lead-Free Magazine.com explores the effects that the transition to lead-free will have in the manufacturing process. Special guest commentaries, a Q&A section, technical papers, calendars and more are provided by leading lead-free professionals, and offer comprehensive, updated information to aid in the approaching transition to lead-free technology.
Lead-Free Magazine.com is published by MW Associates, and is produced by a consortium of the leading lead-free companies in the industry: Aqueous Technologies, Creative Automation, DEK, ESSEMTEC, Kester, KIC, Kyzen, MVP, Polyonics, Tyco Automation, Vitronics Soltec, VJ Electronix and more. Each contributing company provides a different and individual perspective into the transition to lead-free.
Click here to read the Lead-Free Magazine
