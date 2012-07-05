AT&S: Management Board re-elected

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has announced that the Supervisory Board has unanimously reappointed Andreas Gerstenmayer and Heinz Moitzi for a period of five years.

The appointment of Andreas Gerstenmayer, who has been CEO since February 2010, will start on 1 February, 2013 and will expire on 31 January, 2018. Heinz Moitzi has been a member of the Management Board since 2005 with responsibility for production, quality management, and research and development. His appointment begins on 1 April, 2013 and will expire on 31 March, 2018.



The current appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Management Board Chairman Thomas Obendrauf runs from 29 October, 2010 to 28 October, 2015.