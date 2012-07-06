Stevenage Circuits appoints board member

Stevenage Circuits Ltd (SCL), the UK based PCB fabricator, has appointed Tim Gee to its board as Technical Director.

Gee worked for SCL Company Tru-lon which was incorporated into the Stevenage site in 2011 and has been with the company overall for 25 years.



Managing Director Robert Brown said:

“Tim not only has an advanced and broad knowledge of PCB processes and materials, but unlike many in his field Tim is able to think outside of the ‘PCB’ box, a fact which has not only been an asset to our company in its development of new technologies, but for a number of our corporate clients who have benefited commercially by way of successful ‘market first’ launches based on Tim and his teams innovative PCB build concepts”.



Gee said:



“The simple fact is that like my team, I am and have always been fascinated by PCB manufacturing and the challenges that electronics and engineering constantly impose on the product. I consider myself to be very lucky to work for a company that encourages innovation and which also has a client base that is constantly pushing the envelope and engages SCL with pure R&D program orders”.