Leoni is latest member of the Desertec Consortium

Leoni has joined the Desertec consortium as an associated partner. The Company is thus part of the industrial initiative Dii and its international business network, which wants to realise the Desertec vision.

Dii is working towards the creation of a market for desert power to supply North Africa, the Middle East and Europe (EUMENA region) with clean energy.



“We are pleased that Leoni as the biggest employer in Tunisia is a new associated partner of our initiative,” Paul von Son, Managing Director of the Dii, emphasized. “The Company can make a valuable contribution to reducing the power plants’ construction cost.” The objective is to set up a sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity supply system based on renewable energy for the EUMENA region.



“Leoni has more than three decades of experience with its facilities in North Africa and currently employs about 25,000 people in the region. It is not least for this reason that we are certain that we can make a rewarding contribution to the Desertec project,” said Dr Klaus Probst, Chairman and CEO of Leoni AG.