Electronics Production | July 05, 2012
ACTA rejected by European Parliament
The Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) has been rejected by the European Parliament. Neither the EU nor its individual member states can join the agreement.
This was the first time that Parliament exercised its Lisbon Treaty power to reject an international trade agreement. The EU and its member states, the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Switzerland negotiated ACTA to improve enforcement of anti-counterfeiting law internationally.
Lobbying against ACTA was high. Parliament even received a petition - signed by almost 3 million people - asking for the agrement to be rejected.
The vote was as follows:
Statement by EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht on European Plenary Vote on ACTA (Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement)
"Today the European Parliament has voted to reject the international trade agreement ACTA. I recognise the choice the European Parliament has made.
(...)
Today's rejection does not change the fact that the European Commission has committed itself to seeking answers to the questions raised by the European public. As I have stated before, the European Commission will continue to seek the legal opinion of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on whether this agreement harms any of the fundamental rights of European citizens – including freedom of speech. European citizens have raised these concerns and now they have the right to receive answers. We must respect that right.
It's clear that the question of protecting Intellectual Property does need to be addressed on a global scale – for business, the creative industries whether in Europe or our partner countries. With the rejection of ACTA, the need to protect the backbone of Europe's economy across the globe: our innovation, our creativity, our ideas – our intellectual property – does not disappear.
The European Commission will take on-board the opinion of the ECJ and the issues raised across the European political spectrum. We will then consult with our international partners on how to move forward on this issue. As we look to boost growth and jobs at this challenging time for Europe's economy, we must work with the European Parliament, Member States, our international partners as well as stakeholders on the protection of Intellectual Property at international level and within the framework of international law."
Lobbying against ACTA was high. Parliament even received a petition - signed by almost 3 million people - asking for the agrement to be rejected.
The vote was as follows:
- 478 MEPs against
- 39 MEPs in favour
- 165 MEPs abstained
Statement by EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht on European Plenary Vote on ACTA (Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement)
"Today the European Parliament has voted to reject the international trade agreement ACTA. I recognise the choice the European Parliament has made.
(...)
Today's rejection does not change the fact that the European Commission has committed itself to seeking answers to the questions raised by the European public. As I have stated before, the European Commission will continue to seek the legal opinion of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on whether this agreement harms any of the fundamental rights of European citizens – including freedom of speech. European citizens have raised these concerns and now they have the right to receive answers. We must respect that right.
It's clear that the question of protecting Intellectual Property does need to be addressed on a global scale – for business, the creative industries whether in Europe or our partner countries. With the rejection of ACTA, the need to protect the backbone of Europe's economy across the globe: our innovation, our creativity, our ideas – our intellectual property – does not disappear.
The European Commission will take on-board the opinion of the ECJ and the issues raised across the European political spectrum. We will then consult with our international partners on how to move forward on this issue. As we look to boost growth and jobs at this challenging time for Europe's economy, we must work with the European Parliament, Member States, our international partners as well as stakeholders on the protection of Intellectual Property at international level and within the framework of international law."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments