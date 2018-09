TEC: 'We're sold out'

© Evertiq

TEC - The Evertiq Convention - takes place on September 27, in Lund (Sweden). The table-top exhibition is already sold out.

On September 27, you will find interesting presentations and 'industry mingle' during this year's TEC in Lund. Printed circuit board companies, contract manufacturers as well as component manufacturers and analysts are all represented during the presentation schedule.Just like last year, the day will also feature a panel discussion, where we feel the pulse of Sweden's electronics companies and hear their views on the present and future."Scandinavia - and Sweden - have been important markets for Optiprint for more than 23 years. Since July 2011, Jim Francey has worked as sales manager for Northern Europe. He also manages our Scandinavian accounts", writes Pascal Oberson, Sales Manager at Swiss PCB manufacturer Optiprint.He continues: "For TEC, we hope to generate new contacts and maintain our existing customer relations. Similar table-top exhibitions in Germany have proven to be a great success and we had very positive results."So, don't wait and register as a visitor. The link can be found below the image gallery of last year's event.The program is continually being updated. The exhibition floor is now completely sold out, which makes for an interesting and busy day.For a full list of the program, trade show participants and visitors information follow this link