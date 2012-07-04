Ultra Electronics appoints non-executive director

Martin Broadhurst OBE has been appointed to the Board of Ultra as a Non-Executive Director.

He replaces Ian Griffiths who announced his decision to stand down from the Board at the Group’s 2012 AGM. Griffiths served as a Non-Executive Director for nine years.



Martin Broadhurst OBE was Chief Executive of Marshall Aerospace for 15 years until his retirement in 2011, having joined Marshall in 1975 as a Management Trainee.