Bush Australia relies on Teleplan

Bush Australia, part of the Harvard International Group, manufacturer of consumer electronics in the audio & television and video segment, has awarded Teleplan their in-warranty after-market service business in Australia.

Teleplan developed a centralized service solution for Bush Australia which will be fulfilled by Teleplan’s operations in Sydney/Australia. The in-warranty service solution encompasses Customer Call Centers, Forward and Reverse Logistics, Swaps, Refurbishment and Repair.



“We understand our customers’ needs and look forward to provide a pleasing service in the future. Teleplan will play a key role in this process as our newly selected service partner”, commented Daniel Todd, Managing Director at Bush Australia, their decision.



“Our industry know-how and expertise in after-market services for voice, video and data equipment will support Bush Australia to deliver a service experience matching and supporting their brand image,” added Patrick Ring, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Teleplan.