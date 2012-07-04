PCB | July 04, 2012
BASF acquires ITWC
BASF has acquired ITWC based in Malcom, Iowa. ITWC specializes in cast elastomer polyurethane systems and polyester polyols. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
With more than 80 employees including business management, manufacturing, R&D, sales, and administrative functions, ITWC operates sites in Malcom, Iowa and Riverside, California. BASF is acquiring the assets of ITWC, including those obtained during ITWC’s acquisition of Hydroseal Polymers Inc., Riverside, California, in November 2010.
“With this acquisition, BASF further solidifies its position as a leading solutions provider for polyurethane systems and enhances its global market position with cast elastomer technology for a wide range of industries,” said Raimar Jahn, President of BASF’s Polyurethanes division. “ITWC has a strong cast elastomers technology and product portfolio, as well as an excellent customer base and manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to combining our polyurethanes research and applications expertise with ITWC to expand our global reach in the cast elastomers market.”
“Within North America, the new portfolio complements BASF’s offering of polyurethane chemicals, systems, and specialties, and bolsters our footprint in the regional polyurethanes market,” added Beate Ehle, President of Market and Business Development, North America. “We look forward to welcoming the employees of ITWC at BASF.”
“ITWC’s track record of continuing growth and development will be enhanced by the financial strength and resources of BASF,” said Walt Smith, Founder and CEO of ITWC, Inc. “ITWC has experienced tremendous growth in sales over the past 23 years. We’re confident there will be even more growth in the future. And the timing is right, consistent with plans already in place at both of our companies. We're pleased to be included in the BASF portfolio of system houses.”
