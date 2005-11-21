Sony Ericsson with Russian issues

The Russian custom earlier this autumn striked against mobile importers with a razzia which has lead to lost market shares for Sony Ericsson, the Swedish technology time magazine NyTeknik writes.

The Russian custom claims that several mobile importers has cheated with the description of goods. For example mobile phones where declared as spare parts which lead to that only one fifth of the 24 million mobile phones sold in Russia had been declared in the custom. The mobile importers used this method to lower the fees.



As the razzia was carried out in August the Russian government more or less closed the borders for trading. Since then goods have stucked in the custom for a long time, Sony Ericsson's Russian Manager, Roger Bolander announced.



After the razzia Sony Ericsson's market share in Russia has been reduced from 11.5% before to today's 9.4%, according to Mobile Research.



Samsung has the largest market share of Russia at 24.6%. Nokia lies behind with 23.4% and Motorola and BenQ mobile have 20.2% resp 13.7%.