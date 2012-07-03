Murata acquires RF Monolithics

Murata Electronics North America announced has closed the deal to acquire RF Monolithics.

The cash transaction paid the holders of RFM common shares $1.78 per share.



RFM , headquartered in Dallas, Texas, will continue under the RFM brand, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America.



“We are happy for a timely deal close and excited to move forward to leverage RFM’s unique low power technology, as well as their expertise in design and development of production ready RF modules, SAW based and RFIC short-range radios and stand-alone radio systems. The markets - healthcare, energy, industrial and M2M - in which RFM sells its products and solutions match Murata's growth strategy," said David M. Kirk, President and CEO of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., the Regional Headquarters of Murata Americas.



“We are excited to become part of such a quality organization as Murata. We look forward to this new chapter for RFM as a subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc. With the combined resources of Murata, RFM will be able to take advantage of our market channels globally and in the development of innovative wireless solutions, particularly for the healthcare, energy and industrial markets,” said Farlin A. Halsey, President and CEO of RFM.