Electronics Production | July 03, 2012
Timing is still everything: Emerging markets
There was an article and blog in the Wall Street Journal today about India’s energy crisis that underscores much of what we have been cautioning about emerging markets for the past two years.
For those midmarket companies that hope to capture emerging market consumer demand, it helps to look at some pictures of what those ‘consumers’ look like, and how primitive their living conditions are currently.
If 77% of the population is standing in line for water, and their main occupation is ‘garbage recycler’ — then it will be decades before there is a middle class of any sort in India able to buy the world’s products, in spite of rosy projections. It’s like the dot.com bubble. Yes, the Internet changed everything, and yes, 22 years later, we are looking at a new frontier of consumers of products no one knew existed. But tell that to pets.com and the other business failures that bet the store it would appear overnight in 1990.
While the huge manufacturing build out of both China and other countries in Asia has created a market for equipment and components to build products for developed markets, it has not created enough jobs to support a middle class, and was born from heavy FDI, not organic growth. That means that any sizable domestic market is probably 50 years away. End of story.
The data that strategic planners must consider are not growth projections from history, but common sense analyses of demographics and infrastructure build-out. Will the governments of India and China, and other emerging markets have the transparency, public service mentality and long-range focus — and the will to resist crony capitalism and corruption — to invest in sustainable energy, water and sanitation infrastructure to create the kind of consumer middle class base that will enable long-term, healthy domestic demand for global producers?
And will foreign companies be allowed to do business and make money in global markets that are increasingly protectionist, predatory as far as intellectual property protection, and unstable?
Those are the questions that should be asked by companies setting up shop in the global marketplace.
Does this mean that companies should pull their turtle heads back in their shells and not consider global markets? Of course not. But chasing low-cost labor and justifying it as a strategy to penetrate domestic demand should be a myth of global manufacturing that is dispelled forever.
Better to design a supply solution based on a strategy of regionalization, where companies have solid knowledge of real customers and create a supply network to service those actual customers from local manufacturing centers. And in projecting future growth, understand that many emerging markets will hit a wall at some point until basic infrastructure is built. Don’t just look at population numbers and assume the future will look like the past.
If 77% of the population is standing in line for water, and their main occupation is ‘garbage recycler’ — then it will be decades before there is a middle class of any sort in India able to buy the world’s products, in spite of rosy projections. It’s like the dot.com bubble. Yes, the Internet changed everything, and yes, 22 years later, we are looking at a new frontier of consumers of products no one knew existed. But tell that to pets.com and the other business failures that bet the store it would appear overnight in 1990.
While the huge manufacturing build out of both China and other countries in Asia has created a market for equipment and components to build products for developed markets, it has not created enough jobs to support a middle class, and was born from heavy FDI, not organic growth. That means that any sizable domestic market is probably 50 years away. End of story.
The data that strategic planners must consider are not growth projections from history, but common sense analyses of demographics and infrastructure build-out. Will the governments of India and China, and other emerging markets have the transparency, public service mentality and long-range focus — and the will to resist crony capitalism and corruption — to invest in sustainable energy, water and sanitation infrastructure to create the kind of consumer middle class base that will enable long-term, healthy domestic demand for global producers?
And will foreign companies be allowed to do business and make money in global markets that are increasingly protectionist, predatory as far as intellectual property protection, and unstable?
Those are the questions that should be asked by companies setting up shop in the global marketplace.
Does this mean that companies should pull their turtle heads back in their shells and not consider global markets? Of course not. But chasing low-cost labor and justifying it as a strategy to penetrate domestic demand should be a myth of global manufacturing that is dispelled forever.
Better to design a supply solution based on a strategy of regionalization, where companies have solid knowledge of real customers and create a supply network to service those actual customers from local manufacturing centers. And in projecting future growth, understand that many emerging markets will hit a wall at some point until basic infrastructure is built. Don’t just look at population numbers and assume the future will look like the past.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments