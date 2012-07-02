©hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Nam Tai begins construction at Wuxi, China

Nam Tai Electronics has provided an update on its acquisition of land in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province of the PRC.

Nam Tai has recently entered into an agreement with the local governmental authorities in Wuxi to purchase a parcel of land of approximately 470,000 square feet for the expansion of its Wuxi manufacturing facility.



On July 13, 2012, a stone-laying ceremony will be held for the construction of the facilities' new sections.



Shenzhen manufacturing facility expansion project Nam Tai is still undergoing the approval process and awaiting the release of the land by the local governmental authorities.