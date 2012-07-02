No progress on Jabil's HQ project, despite incentives

Jabil's new headquarters in Florida, St Petersberg, remains undeveloped despite having 12.4 million USD in state incentives ready to use.

Work on the new Headquarters has not begun, more than three years after the original agreement was signed between the state and the company reports Tampa Bay Online.



Jabil signed a deal in 2008 with the state to build a corporate headquarters while adding 858 new jobs to an already existing 1838 employees. In return the company would receive 12.4 million USD in state incentives. The money is still avaliable in escrew, earning just 0.3 percent interest per year reports Tampa Bay Online.