Audits at all AT&S plants successfully completed

With the last and largest site in the AT&S Group, the Shanghai plant, at all AT&S sites, the re-certification audits for ISO 9001, ISO / TS 16949, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18 001 were completed successfully in mid-May.

The AT&S system combines quality, environmental, health and occupational safety factors in a uniform system that documents the relevance and equal importance of these factors and ensures the sustainability of business activities. It is based on the ISO 9001 and ISO/TS 16949 (quality management for automotive production) quality standards, the ISO 14001 environmental management standard and the OHSAS 18001 standard for occupational health and safety. The worldwide audits carried out by independent auditors confirmed that the guidelines were being systematically applied in all AT&S plants.



In addition, AT&S is one of the very few manufacturers of printed circuit boards in Europe today that has been certified as meeting the ISO 13485 standard for medical devices and thus satisfying the stringent conditions for quality management systems and reliability. “These worldwide completed re-certifications demonstrate once again how AT&S, as one of the world’s strongest performing producers of printed circuit boards, achieves the optimal combination of economic performance and social commitment with the aid of an integrated management system,” explains AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.