Carl Zeiss to sell defense unit

Carl Zeiss is in talks to sell its defense business to Cassidian, the defense unit of EADs.

A spokesperson for EADs confirmed the talks were occurring, reports Reuters, but declined to offer further details.



The Financial Times Deutschland said Carl Zeiss Optronics' sales were around 160 million euros.



EADS is global provider of aerospace, defence and related services, employing nearly 135,000 people at over 170 sites worldwide.