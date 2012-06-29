Zestron expands team

Zestron, a provider of precision cleaning products and services for the electronics manufacturing industry, has recently expanded its Application Technology Team.

"I am pleased to have Jeremy Wade in to our team. We look forward to working with him in the future and wish him a good start,” says Dr. Schweigart, Head of Application Technology, Zestron Europe.



In his role as Process Engineer, Mr. Wade is mainly responsible for key account support and customer care in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the UK and Estonia. He supports his customers with finding new cleaning applications, performs on-site process optimizations and assists with process monitoring.