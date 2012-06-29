© Viscom

New Viscom Representative in Scandinavia

CORE-emt A/S is the new Viscom representative for Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Steen Haugbølle, founder and head of CORE-emt, brings a great deal of experience in electronics manufacturing. He has already represented Viscom products for many years. In addition to Viscom, CORE-emt A/S also represents well-known products of all other significant production technologies.



Now CORE-emt has its own showroom in Aars, Denmark – sufficient cause to also install an S3088 Viscom AOI system. Alongside comprehensive advice, with his own CORE-emt service team Haugbølle also offers service and support for all Viscom products, a press release states.



Holger Hansmann, responsible for Viscom sales in the Nordic countries, is very pleased with the cooperation that has already turned out so well: "With CORE-emt A/S, now we also have a solid partner in Scandinavia who is very familiar with the application of AOI and AXI in production. In the new showroom, now we finally have the possibility to convince interested persons and customers of the performance capabilities of our systems with a high level of competence."



CORE-emt A/S has already been able to successfully conclude the first AOI projects and has proven its competence at a major Danish EMS company.