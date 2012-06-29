Tessera Tech completes acquisition from Flextronics

Tessera Technologies today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DigitalOptics CorporationTM has completed its acquisition of certain assets of Vista Point Technologies from Flextronics.

Vista Point Technologies is a Tier One qualified camera module manufacturing business, from Flextronics. DOC said it expects to acquire certain additional assets from Flextronics at a second closing, which is scheduled to occur on or before March 31, 2013.



On March 2, 2012, the Company announced the signing of the definitive agreement to acquire the assets described above.