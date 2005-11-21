Lenovo enters Romania

Chinese PC Producer Lenovo Technologies, which took over the PC-division of IBM, has opened a branch in Romania.

"In Romania we see growth similar to the EU levels in this sector, which makes it very interesting for us", Johannes Guschlbauer, general manager for Central and Eastern Europe of the company, told Romanian news service BBW.



"We have noticed that branded computers are expanding their base, but at the same time, in the consumer market, non branded, or what we call "white" products, are showing strong growth. Romania is still a desktop dominated market. I think that the T 40 of ThinkPad is the best selling series of products we have," Guschlbauer told BBW.

