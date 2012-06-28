Samsung South Africa to produce monitors locally

Samsung Electronics South Africa has started manufacturing all computer monitors, 21 inches and above, locally.

“Samsung is committed to delivering innovative, smart products to our customer base, and certainly we understand that cost is a consideration, especially when examining the latest range of monitors. However, through this move, we can now take ownership of this process locally and deliver more cost-effective monitors into the market, while not compromising on technology innovation and quality,” says Thierry Boulanger, Director of IT at Samsung Electronics SA.



“The success of our local TV business is testament to the success of such a local manufacturing model where in fact, we are so confident with the local assembly of our monitors that they all include a three-year warranty. We believe that a local model will enable us to grow this part of the business even further, where currently we are the leading brand in the monitors' retail market, and of course, are optimistic about positive market growth during 2012.”



Fifty people have been employed to produce computer monitors . “While the local manufacturing of monitors and TVs are the only products planned for local assembly at this stage, we are certainly proud to be able to invest further in the local market and contribute to further employment opportunities and developing this country,” concludes Boulanger.