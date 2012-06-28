Ultra acquires specialist cyber security companies

Ultra announced yesterday that it has agreed to acquire Barron McCann Technology Limited and Barron McCann Payments Ltd (“BeMac”) for a cash consideration of 12 million GBP (15 million euros).

BeMac provides baseline grade crypto and key management services to the UK government, military, law enforcement agencies and the finance sector. BeMac will broaden Ultra’s crypto portfolio beyond the high-grade domain and also provide access to the lucrative financial services market.



The businesses employ 58 staff and have a LIST-X engineering facility based in Derby and a Head Office in Letchworth. BeMac will be absorbed into Ultra’s existing AEP Networks business in the Tactical & Sonar Systems Division.