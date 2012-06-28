Axis Electronics to be awarded certification

The British Standards Institute has made a recommendation that the Axis Electronics be awarded Management Standard (QMS) AS9100 AS9100 Rev C.

This latest accreditation re-issue represents a significant shift in the standard, which is now much more geared towards measuring and improving the effectiveness of the organisation.



Issuing of the certificate is planned to take place mid September after clearance of a small number of minor non-conformances that were highlighted during the 5 man day independent audit.



‘This is a great achievement for the whole team at Axis and we are delighted with this recommendation. It puts us in great shape for building upon our customer satisfaction measures’ commented Chris Jukes, quality director.



‘This is a tough standard to be measured against because it looks at process effectiveness measures across the whole business and then asks are they fully in place and delivering the right results. Gone are the days of just blindly following a procedure – this is about how the business identifies what customers and stakeholders want and then how the business is delivering results to these targets. ’ commented Phil Inness, managing director.