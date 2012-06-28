Rigid PCB shipments down in May 2012 YoY

Rigid PCB shipments were down 1.9 percent in May 2012 from May 2011, but bookings increased 12.0 percent year over year.

© IPC

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments decreased 5.0 percent and bookings increased 3.1 percent. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments were up 2.0 percent and rigid bookings gained 1.9 percent. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in May 2012 remained above parity at 1.02.Flexible circuit shipments in May 2012 were down 10.0 percent, and bookings were down 1.1 percent compared to May 2011. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments decreased 9.1 percent and bookings decreased 2.1 percent. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments decreased 2.6 percent, but flex bookings were up 19.8 percent. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio remained high at 1.17.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in May 2012 decreased 2.6 percent from May 2011 and orders booked increased 10.6 percent from May 2011. Year to date, combined industry shipments were down 5.3 percent and bookings were up 2.6 percent. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for May 2012 increased 1.7 percent and bookings increased 3.3 percent. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in May 2012 decreased slightly but continued in positive territory at 1.03.“North American PCB sales and orders in May continued slightly below last year’s levels and reflected normal seasonal patterns,” said Sharon Starr, IPC director of market research. “The May book-to-bill ratio remained positive for the sixth consecutive month and was especially strong for the flexible circuit segment of the industry. This reinforces our hope that sales will gain strength in the second half of this year.”All graphs are