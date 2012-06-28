©tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Further details: Orbotech workers leak Samsung and LG info

Samsung and LG’s display panel production has been leaked by workers from Orbotech according to a local report.

The Korea Times has reported that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office arrested and indicted three Korean workers at the Korean branch of Orbotech on Wednesday. The workers were charged with leaking the technologies of Samsung Mobile Display and LG Display. The leaked material included circuit diagrams of Samsung’s AMOLED and LG’s WOLED.



Three other workers were arrested without being detained on the same charges.



Prosecutors said the workers saved sensitive information on USB cards between November and January, later hiding the cards in their shoes. It is alleged the information was delivered to Orbotech’s headquarters in Israel and branches in China and Taiwan.