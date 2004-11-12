ACDI buys Circuit City subsidiary

American Computer Development, Inc. (ACDI) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Patapsco Designs, Inc., an electronic design and manufacturing company owned by Circuit City Stores, Inc.

Patapsco’s manufacturing and assembly services add to ACDI’s core service offering, electronic printed circuit board (PCB) design. “Patapsco’s advanced manufacturing capabilities will allow ACDI to provide our clients with both front-end and back-end PCB services within the same facility,” said William Hornbaker, ACDI’s president and CEO. “By offering both PCB layout and assembly, we will have the ability to provide streamlined services and bring our clients’ products to market faster. I am excited about the opportunities the combined company will bring”. The information above announced in a ACDI press-release.