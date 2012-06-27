Partnertech signs manufacturing deal with BAE GCS

PartnerTech and BAE GCS have signed a letter of intent regarding the manufacturing and testing of defense electronics.

Production will partly take place in PartnerTech's plant for electronics in Vellinge, Sweden and PartnerTech's plant for machining in Karlskoga, Sweden.



"This development exemplifies our commitment to grow with our customers and to increase business between our operational areas; machining, electronics, systems integration and enclosures," says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech.



The production of defense electronics in Karlskoga and Vellinge is expected to begin during the third quarter of 2012.